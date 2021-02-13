On the weekend before Mardi Gras, PBS' "Austin City Limits" digs into its archives to reshare a 2010 performance from one of New Orleans' greats, the late Allen Toussaint.
The show, which closes out Season 46 for "ACL," the longest-running music show in TV history, will air at 11 p.m. Saturday on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette), and at 10 p.m. on WYES, Channel 12 (cable Channel 12 in New Orleans). In addition, the episode will be available to stream online beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday at pbs.org/austincitylimits.
The hour-long Toussaint episode is one of the most-requested episodes in the "ACL" archive. Toussaint performs "iconic gems from across his over half-century career," according to a news release.
"The songwriting legend/musician/arranger/producer was a fixture of modern New Orleans music since the 1950s, penning or producing hits for Ernie K-Doe (“Mother-In-Law”), Lee Dorsey (“Working in the Coal Mine”), Glen Campbell (“Southern Nights”), the Pointer Sisters (“Yes We Can Can”) and LaBelle (“Lady Marmalade”), among many, many others," the release also said.
Toussaint's setlist for the evening goes like this: "There’s A Party Going On"; Medley: "A Certain Girl, "Mother-In-Law," "Fortune Teller," "Working in the Coal Mine"; "Egyptian Fantasy"; "St. James Infirmary"; "Solitude"; "Yes We Can Can (w/"We Are America" intro)"; "Get Out of My Life Woman" and "Southern Nights."