'American Idol: The Comeback'

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday

CHANNEL: WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable Channel 5 in Baton Rouge; KATC, Channel 3 (cable Channel 5 in Lafayette); and WGNO, Channel 26 (cable Channel 11 in New Orleans).

ALSO FEATURING: Guest performances by Louisiana's Harry Connick Jr. and Lauren Daigle

WATCH PARTY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Rock 'n' Bowl, 3016 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. Meet Becnel and watch the show live; Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser also will appear. $10 at the door or get in free with purchase of Becnel's "Idol" merchandise.

HOW TO VOTE FOR BECNEL: After the show, text Becnel's contestant number (to be revealed on show day) to 21523; vote on the "American Idol" website or app. Limit of 10 votes per person, per method, for a total of 30 votes. Voting closes at 5 a.m. Monday, April 26; the alumni winner will be announced on the Sunday, May 2 episode.

MORE INFO: americanidol.com