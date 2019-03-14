If you've ever thought about being an extra in a movie, an upcoming concert at the Varsity Theatre could be your chance. An indie film, "Daisy and Smiling Jack," will shoot a concert scene on Thursday, March 21, during a full set by Austin, Texas, songwriter Walker Lukens and his band.
The concert scene will be an integral part of "Daisy and Smiling Jack," the film's producers said. The feature film, which is currently shooting around Baton Rouge, is about Daisy, a 39-year-old librarian who wants to have a baby, and her romance with Jack, a creative man who does not want to have children.
Jency Griffin Hogan, who is producing and starring in the film, and her sister, McKenzie Griffin, a member of Walker Lukens' band, attended The Dunham School in Baton Rouge. Hogan has appeared in several short films as well has had parts in "Dallas Buyers Club," "Inside Out" and TNT's "Claws."
The Varsity opens Thursday at 6 p.m. and the Walker Lukens band performs at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 advance; $15 at the door; and $100 for VIP with photos with the band and cast. varsitytheatre.com.