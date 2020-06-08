jeopardy

Tonya Schaan, right, of Shreveport, tries her luck on the syndicated game show 'Jeopardy!' on Monday. At left is host Alex Trebek.

Tonya Schaan, a travel planner from Shreveport, will compete on "Jeopardy!" at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The show airs locally on WBRZ, Channel 2. The episode will re-air at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday.

