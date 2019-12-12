New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees caught washing dishes in a restaurant?
Set the DVRs.
Super Bowl champion Brees, a co-owner and partner in Baton-Rouge based Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, and the restaurant's founder and CEO Brandon Landry will appear on the season premiere of reality series "Undercover Boss" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, CBS has announced.
In the episode, the pair "cooks up a plan to go undercover and make improvements as the restaurant chain faces rapid expansion," a CBS news release says.
Walk-On’s has recently opened restaurants in Slidell; Montgomery, Alabama; and Hoover, Alabama, and is scheduled to open in Conway, next month. Five other restaurants are expected to open in the first three months of 2020: Texarkana, Texas; Orlando and Tallahassee, Florida; College Station, Texas; and Rogers, Arkansas, The Advocate reported this week.
Landry established the first Walk-On's in Baton Rouge in 2003. Brees joined the business in 2015.
Beginning its ninth season, the Emmy-winning reality series "follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation," a show synopsis states.