Nutria do have some uses, as food, fur and pets.
The giant, semiaquatic rodent species also inspired Boudreaux D. Nutria, mascot for the New Orleans Baby Cakes minor league baseball team.
Meanwhile, the invasive herbivores are eating the Louisiana coast. Nutria consumption of plant roots can transform wetlands into salty dead zones.
In the amusing, alarming “Rodents of Unusual Size,” three San Francisco Bay Area filmmakers document nutria impact on the coast and the people who live there. The film makes its Baton Rouge debut at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Manship Theatre.
The Lost Bayou Ramblers, composers of the documentary’s original score, will perform a short, acoustic set before the film. After the screening, filmmakers and special guests will participate in a Q&A.
In addition to the copious nutria in their film, co-directors Quinn Costello, Chris Metzler and Jeff Springer populate the story with colorful humans. For instance, Delacroix Island fisherman Thomas Gonzales, king of the nutria hunters, embodies his vanishing culture.
“He’s my buddy,” Gonzales says of the nutria species. “I tell you what. He paid my bills and supported my three kids. Can’t deny him. He was a good friend.”
Another nutria hunter, Liz LeCompte, makes her memorable stand. “Cajun women, they not afraid to get they hands dirty,” LeCompte says after she nails a nutria. “All my family’s from over here, but if the land’s gone, then me and my family don’t have a future.”
Nutria hunters earn a $5 bounty for every nutria tail they deliver to the Coastwide Nutria Control Program. Hunters turn in a total of about 500,000 nutria tails a year.
The film demonstrates the culinary uses for nutria with a visit to New Orleans. Musician and cook Kermit Ruffins barbecues nutria at gigs.
“I’m a master chef and I play music on the side,” Ruffins says.
Award-winning chef Susan Spicer stir-fries nutria. Cree McCree, the founder of Righteous Fur, shows fashion applications for nutria pelts and other parts.
“Rodents” filmmakers Metzler and Springer discovered nutria about a decade ago. When they screened their environmentally themed documentary “Plagues and Pleasures on the Salton Sea” in Shreveport, a film programmer suggested they do a project about Louisiana’s nutria problem. About four years ago, while having drinks with Costello, a friend and fellow filmmaker, the trio agreed to collaborate for “Rodents of Unusual Size.”
For three years, the filmmakers flew to Louisiana during nutria hunting season, which runs November to April. Locations include Delacroix Island, New Orleans, Kenner, Morgan City, Lafayette and the Native American village of Grand Bayou in Plaquemines Parish.
“We relied on the graciousness and open-heartedness of the people down there,” Costello said recently from the Bay Area.
“Our biggest hope,” Costello said, “was that we could put something on screen that resonates with the people who live in these communities under threat.”
Louisiana expats have seen “Rodents of Unusual Size” at film festival screenings throughout the country.
“Our most gratifying screenings,” Costello said, “are when people from Louisiana see the film and say, ‘That’s my family up there. You captured the life I had growing up.’”
While nutria are destructive, “Rodents of Unusual Size” doesn’t paint the creature as the villain.
“Nutria are causing a huge problem, but they didn’t ask to be brought here,” Metzler said. “They’re just doing what they’re biologically built to do: breed and eat up vegetation.”
Not every nutria in the documentary is wild or dead. Nooty, a trained member of the species, appears in transition scenes and the tunnel footage in the film’s title sequence.
“Nooty is quite the diva,” Metzler said. “But she was very well behaved on the red carpet at the EarthxFilm Festival in Dallas.”
‘RODENTS OF UNUSUAL SIZE’
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge
COST: $9.50
INFO: Manshiptheatre.org