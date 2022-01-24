The Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival is rescheduled for March 9-13 at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
Originally set for January, organizers postponed the festival due to the omicron surge.
"We want to have this event occur as safely as possible, while still having a great event," founder Ara Rubyan said.
The new times and dates are as follows:
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, "Crime on the Bayou"
- 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, "Honeymood"
- 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, double feature: "Born in Auschwitz," 1 p.m.; "The Light Ahead," 3:30 p.m.
Those who haven't purchased tickets yet can join the BRJFF VIP Movie Club and get two free tickets to opening night, as well as $2 off the shows on March 12-13. Visit BRJFF.com for details.
If you have already purchased tickets, the Manship will automatically transfer those to the same film, on the new date, and you don’t need to do anything.
If you want the Manship to re-email your tickets to you with the updated information, please let them know by calling the ticket desk at (225) 344-0334. If you cannot make the new dates, also reach out to the ticket desk for your options.