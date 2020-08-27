All but one Baton Rouge-area movie theater is scheduled to be open starting Friday, albeit with limited capacity, after shutting down in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Celebrity Theatres had not announced its reopening plans as of presstime. According to the company's website, evaluations are being done weekly to determine when will be the best time to reopen.
Meanwhile, the open theaters will be screening a few newly-released movies, while some are also showing older classic films.
Also, keep in mind that the aftermath of Hurricane Laura could alter theaters' plans.
Announced, as of Wednesday, are:
STARTING FRIDAY
"BLOODSHOT": Rated PG-13 — Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers. Starring Vin Diesel, Eiza González and Sam Heughan.
At AMC Mall of La. 15.
"BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE": Not rated —Korean pop group BTS set out on a world tour. Starring R.M., Jin and Ho-seok Jung.
At AMC Mall of La. 15.
"CUT THROAT CITY": Rated R — Four friends return to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. With no assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency and no other options, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster. Starring Shameik Moore, Ethan Hawke, Kat Graham, Isaiah Washington, T.I., Terrence Howard and Wesley Snipes.
AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of La. 15, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and Movie Tavern Citiplace 11.
"THE NEW MUTANTS": Rated PG-13 — Based on the Marvel comic series, the horror thriller follows five young people with special powers who are taken to a secret institution for treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Starring Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton and Alice Braga.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe, AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of La. 15, Movie Tavern Ciitplace 11, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD": Rated PG — The film offers a new take on the classic tale of Charles Dickens, a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles. Starring Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe and AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of La.15, Movie Tavern Ciitplace 11, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"UNHINGED": Rated R — A young woman is harassed by a seemingly unstable stranger after a road rage incident. Starring Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe, AMC Baton Rouge 16 and AMC Mall of La. 15, Movie Tavern Citiplace 11, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS": Rated PG-13 — Schizophrenic teen Adam Petrazelli, who wants to become a chef, is expelled from his high school. At a new school, he meets Maya, who inspires him not to be defined by his condition. Starring Charlie Plummer, Andy García, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Molly Parker and Walton Goggins.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe, AMC Baton Rouge 16 and AMC Mall of La. 15, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
STARTING MONDAY
"TENET": PG-13 — A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe, AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of La. 15, Movie Tavern Citiplace 11, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
ALSO SHOWING
"AIRPLANE": Rated PG
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe.
"DIRTY DANCING": Rated PG-13
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe.
"FRIDA. VIVA LA VIDA": Unrated
At 2 p.m. Sunday at the Manship Theatre.
"INCEPTION": PG-13
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe, AMC Baton Rouge 16 and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK": Rated PG
At AMC Baton Rouge 16.
"JURASSIC PARK": Rated PG-13
At AMC Baton Rouge 16.
"ROCKY," "ROCKY II," "ROCKY III" and "ROCKY IV," all rated PG; "ROCKY V," rated PG-13; and "ROCKY BALBOA," rated PG
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe and AMC Mall of La. 15 (ROCKY-ROCKY III ONLY).
"SONIC THE HEDGEHOG": Rated PG
At AMC Baton Rouge 16 and AMC Mall of La. 15.
"SPIDERMAN: FAR FROM HOME": PG-13
At AMC Mall of La. 15, Movie Tavern Citiplace 11 and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing.
"SPIDERMAN: HOMECOMING": Rated PG-13
At AMC Mall of La. 15, Movie Tavern Citiplace 11 and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing.
"THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MOVIE": Rated PG
At Malco Gonzales Cinema.