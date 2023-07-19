Louisiana's Lainey Wilson is having quite the summer.
After multiple performances at the Country Music Association's CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, in June, the singer-songwriter, of Baskin, will co-host the primetime television special version of the festival at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ABC.
The show also will be available starting Thursday on Hulu.
Sharing hosting duties with Wilson, 31, will be fellow country music stars Dierks Bentley and Elle King.
It's the 50th anniversary of the CMA Fest and the three-hour concert show promises "can’t-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances," according to a news release from ABC.
The performers and songs will include:
- Wilson — “Watermelon Moonshine”
- Tanya Tucker with Elle King and Wilson — “Texas (When I Die)”
- Hardy featuring Wilson — “wait in the truck”
- Alabama — “Mountain Music”
- Jason Aldean — “Try That In A Small Town”
- Dierks Bentley — “Gold”
- Luke Bryan — “But I Got A Beer In My Hand”
- Eric Church — “Smoke a Little Smoke”/ "Bad Mother Trucker”
- Luke Combs — “Love You Anyway”
- Dan + Shay — “Speechless”
- Jordan Davis — “Buy Dirt”
- Vince Gill and Luke Combs — “One More Last Chance”
- Hardy — “Truck Bed”
- Tyler Hubbard — “Dancin’ In The Country”
- Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor”
- Cody Johnson — “’Til You Can’t”
- Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire — “Whoever’s In New England”
- Elle King featuring Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
- Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges — “If You Were Mine”
- Miranda Lambert and Avril Lavigne — “Kerosene/Sk8er Boi”
- Little Big Town — “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
- Ashley McBryde — “Light On In The Kitchen”
- Tim McGraw — “Standing Room Only”
- Jo Dee Messina and Carly Pearce — “I’m Alright”
- Old Dominion — “Memory Lane”
- Jon Pardi — “Your Heart Or Mine”
- Carly Pearce — “What He Didn’t Do”
- Darius Rucker — “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”
- Keith Urban — “Wild Hearts”
The CMA Fest started in 1972 as Fan Fair® and drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. This year's event attracted 90,000-plus fans a day from all 50 states and 51 international countries.