Summer always brings at least a few box-office blockbusters. Surprisingly so far, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" isn't one of them, with an opening weekend gross of $130 million worldwide. Sure, that's a load of cash, but with a reported budget of $295 million, "Indy" still has a mountain to climb. Nonetheless, the franchise's fifth installment made our list of four films not to miss this summer:
- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (PG-13; 2 hrs., 34 mins.). Starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Karen Allen. As Indy nears retirement, he has at least one more adventure in him as he races to secure the return of an ancient artifact that could change the direction of history. (now showing)
- "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" (PG-13; 2 hrs., 43 mins.). Starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. In the sequel to 2018's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," Ethan Hunt, backed by his IMF team, must locate a dangerous weapon before the wrong person does. (opens Wednesday)
- "Oppenheimer" (R; 3 hrs.) Cillian Murphy plays the title role, while the starring cast includes Hollywood heavyweights Josh Hartnett, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. J. Robert Oppenheimer is often credited as "the father of the atomic bomb" and this is his story. Christopher Nolan agreed to direct the film after reading the intriguing Oppenheimer biography, "American Prometheus." (opens Friday, July 21)
- "Barbie" (PG-13; 1 hr., 54 mins.) Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell. Although the Barbie doll was first introduced 64 years ago, this is the first live-action Barbie film, with Robbie as Barbie and Gosling as her forever Ken. In the film, our lighter and pinker summer pick, the couple has been banned from picture-book Barbie Land for, perish the thought, their imperfections. (opens Friday, July 21)
— Judy Bergeron