Up next for Live After Five on Friday is the New Orleans-based Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue. Catch the classic country-inspired act's free concert in Rhorer Plaza.

Vanessa Niemann, aka Gal Holiday, sings in warm alto tones that reach the heart of a song. Based in New Orleans, Niemann leads the classic country-inspired Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue. Jimbo Mathus of Squirrel Nut Zippers produced the group’s 2018 album, ‘Lost & Found.’ Always in the realm of country but stylistically varied, the album includes the country-swing of 'In My Dreams Again,' vintage honky-tonk sway of 'The Bottle and Booze' and the otherworldly 'Desert Disco.' Niemann grew up with bluegrass music in western Maryland and sang with a swing band in Washington, D.C., before moving to New Orleans in 1999. An interest in rockabilly led Niemann to the classic country of Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Buck Owens and Loretta Lynn, and in 2004, she created a new musical persona, Gal Holiday.

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue will perform a Dyson House Listening Room show at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Zeeland Street Market, 2031 Perkins Road. $20-$35. dysonhouselr.com; galholiday.com.

— BY JOHN WIRT