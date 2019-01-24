Jon Cleary grew up in the small town of Cranbrook in Kent, England. It’s not an obvious place of origin for a New Orleans-based, Grammy-winning rhythm-and-blues artist.
But Cleary’s Louisiana status is such that he’s among the Crescent City keyboardists who’ll perform at the “Piano Professors” tribute during this year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The show will honor Professor Longhair, James Booker, Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Domino, Allen Toussaint and Dr. John.
Between now and April, Cleary has a busy schedule. First, the musician plays Friday, Jan. 25, at the Dyson House Listening Room in Baton Rouge. He’ll also sail on the Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise and play his regular gigs at Chickie Wah Wah and d.b.a. in New Orleans.
“And I won’t be in New Orleans for Carnival,” Cleary lamented. “I’ll be touring in the Northeast, driving through snow, which is a bit daft.”
While the timing and location for his gigs aren’t always ideal, Cleary is pleased with the international and recording touring career he’s built up from New Orleans. His nine albums include 2015’s Grammy-winning “GoGo Juice” and last year’s “Dyna-mite.”
“Thirty-eight years of playing R&B in New Orleans,” he mused. “It’s gone by quickly. If I’d moved to California or New York, perhaps it would have been better professionally. But I wouldn’t have had nearly as much fun or played with all the older guys down here who invented the music.”
Over those years, Cleary has backed New Orleans stars Dr. John, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Earl King and Jessie Hill. He also toured with Bonnie Raitt for years and he continues to write songs with her. Cleary briefly rejoined Raitt last year for European dates, including a massive concert at London’s Hyde Park with James Taylor and headliner Paul Simon. He won’t be performing with Raitt when she and Taylor appear Feb. 11 at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, but he will join her at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
After making New Orleans home for nearly 40 years, Cleary feels most New Orleanian when he plays across the world. “All of the musicians here are ambassadors for New Orleans culture,” he said at his home in the Bywater neighborhood.
Cleary comes from a deeply musical family in England. Paralleling music families in New Orleans, generations of his relatives made music more for love than money. They also loved American R&B music.
“When we’d all get together at family parties, they’d show up at the house with bags full of records,” he said.
One of Cleary’s aunts owned a treasure trove of 45 rpm singles from New Orleans. Cleary loved those records and the similar music he heard on the radio by British artists Robert Palmer (“Sneakin’ Sally Through the Alley”) and Frankie Miller (“Brickyard Blues”).
British music historian John Broven’s 1974 book, “Rhythm and Blues in New Orleans,” inspired Cleary, too. But many of the recordings Broven mentions in the book were difficult to find in England at the time.
“I searched them all out, to the point where I had to fly halfway around the world to New Orleans,” Cleary said. “That was the only way I was going to hear this stuff.”
Cleary first traveled to New Orleans in January 1981. The then 18-year-old Englishman thought he’d landed in music heaven.
“I’d grown up hearing New Orleans music at home and hearing stories from my uncle, who’d lived there in the early '70s,” Cleary said. “It was my ambition to see Fess (Professor Longhair) in New Orleans. I went as soon as I was able to leave school, but he died a few months before. My parents thought I was going for two weeks, but it was two years before I made it back to see them again.
“My luggage held a pair of socks, a spare shirt and a shopping list of 45s,” he added. “The first day in New Orleans, I went to Jim Russell’s Records with my list. I’ve still got the 45 of Huey ‘Piano’ Smith’s ‘High Blood Pressure’ and ‘Don’t You Just Know It’ that I bought that day.”
Cleary, who had picked up the guitar when he was 6, gravitated to the piano in New Orleans. “I was so hungry for that piano sound that I came here to get the answers to all the questions,” he said.
Although Professor Longhair had died, Cleary was lucky enough to catch one of the final performances by Huey Smith and the Clowns. “I somehow muscled my way around to the side in Tipitina’s, got up close, to watch Huey’s fingers,” he said.
Cleary also got exclusive access to James Booker. In the early 1980s, Booker played Tuesday nights at Cleary’s place of employment, the Maple Leaf Bar.
“He stayed upstairs at the Maple Leaf, so there were long periods when I saw him almost every day,” Cleary said. “He’d play the piano when nobody else was there. Booker had street chops and academic chops. He busted out his versions of Beethoven and Chopin tunes.”
In New Orleans, Cleary schooled himself in the highly individual yet linked piano styles of the city's greats. As a vocalist and composer, he’s a joyfully down-home singer whose original songs bloom from the rich foundation of mid-20th-century R&B, funk and New Orleans street music as well as gospel and Afro-Cuban music.
Citing his inspirations and the phrase “standing on the shoulders of giants,” Cleary said, “I always feel proud of being from Louisiana. When I go on tour, it’s like I’m saying, 'Hey, come check out how good this stuff from New Orleans is. It’s the best medicine. It’s going to lift you up.' ”
Jon Cleary
7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25
Dyson House Listening Room, 7575 Jefferson Highway
$30 advance; $40 door; $50 VIP