When it comes to live music, the holiday weekend (a long one for many) is full of options.
We recommend you start with Wayne Toups on Friday night. The Grammy-winning zydeCajun artist plays the L'Auberge Event Center, 777 L'Auberge Ave., and tickets start at $10 for the 9 p.m. show. ticketmaster.com
On Saturday, The Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave., has rolled four acts into one night of music. Taking the stage starting at 10 p.m. will be Trey Gallman, Zydeco Mike, Chris LeBlanc and Clay Cormier. With tickets at $12, we'd call that a bargain. Doors open at 7 p.m. ticketweb.com
On Sunday (Independence Day), why not go for something patriotic?
The Marine Forces Reserve Band will perform outside the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road, at 6 p.m.
Continuing its annual tradition, the Baton Rouge Concert Band presents its Fourth of July concert at 7 p.m. outside the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Both concerts are free.
And here's more to choose from.
BATON ROUGE AREA
FRIDAY
JOEL COOPER & CHARLES PIERCE: Rally Cap Brewing Company, 6 p.m.
ORIGINAL MUSIC GROUP: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
CHRIS ALLEN TRIO: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
DOUG BROUSSEAU & SAM HOGAN: Bottle & Tap, 7:30 p.m.
WEREWOLF: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
LEON & THE HOT SAUCE BAND: Club Coozan, 8 p.m.
GROUP THERAPY: Raxx, Port Allen, 8 p.m.
BLUES JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
WAYNE TOUPS: L'Auberge Event Center, 9 p.m.
JOVIN WEBB: Happy's Downtown, 9 p.m.
VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON CONCERT SERIES WITH SPECIAL GUEST ANSELMO RODRIGUEZ: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 9 p.m.
JASON MAGEE: 18 Steak, L'Auberge, 9 p.m.
THE ANTEEKS: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
TAYLOR NAUTA BAND: Cadillac Cafe, 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
CLIFTON BROWN AND THE RUSTY BUCKET BAND: Sidney Hutchinson Park, Walker, 5 p.m.
TAYLOR NAUTA: Rally Cap Brewing Company, 6 p.m.
KARL SONGNÉ: Gilla Brewing Company, Gonzales, 6 p.m.
JOEL COOPER & CHARLES PIERCE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
PRESS 1 FOR ENGLISH: Crowne Plaza (poolside), 7 p.m.
3 BLIND MICE: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
ANNIVERSARY MONTH JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
CAPTAIN GREEN: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
MARK MONISTERE: 18 Steak, L'Auberge, 9 p.m.
TREY GALLMAN/ZYDECO MIKE/CLAY CORMIER/CHRIS LEBLANC: The Texas Club, 10 p.m.
ALLISON COLLINS BAND: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
CAPITAL CITY SOUL 4 PIECE: Cadillac Cafe, 10 p.m.
SUNDAY
WILL WESLEY: USS Kidd Veterans Museum, Noon
CORBAN BARNES: Crowne Plaza (poolside), Noon
SONGWRITER SUNDAY: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 1 p.m.
HIP DEEP: Crowne Plaza (poolside), 4 p.m.
PHAT HAT BAND: Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 5 p.m.
THE QUICKENING: Red Stick Social, 6 p.m.
DALTON WAYNE & THE CRANKBAITS: Brickyard South, 6 p.m.
MARINE FORCES RESERVE BAND: USS Kidd Veterans Museum, 6 p.m.
BATON ROUGE CONCERT BAND: East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7 p.m.
GOOD LIFE MUSIC FESTIVAL: Club Bella Noche, 7 p.m.
WHERE Y'ACHT: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
PARISH COUNTY LINE: Pete Goldsby Field, 8 p.m.
PRESS 1 FOR ENGLISH: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 8 p.m.
ALLISON COLLINS BAND: Crowne Plaza (poolside), 8 p.m.
THE ANTEEKS: The Promenade, L'Auberge, 8 p.m.
KARAOKE: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPIN: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA TUESDAY: Rally Cap Brewing Company, 6 p.m.
TAYLOR NAUTA: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
PAT BYRNE/CUMBERLAND: Red Dragon Listening Room
BLUES JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
RHETT GUILLOT/THE VOYAGE BAND: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
DIXIE ROSE'S ACOUSTIC CIRCLE: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
KARAOKE: Cadillac Café, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
NORB REDMOND: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
TREY GALLMAN: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
ROSS NEWELL (OF THE MULLIGAN BROTHERS)/RYAN HARRIS: Red Dragon Listening Room
HENRY TURNER JR. & FLAVOR FEATURING THE LISTENING ROOM ALL-STARS: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPIN: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
OUTLYING
FRIDAY
RAY BOUDREAUX: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
LVVRS/NIGHT REVIVAL: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
RED, WHITE & BOOGIE: Feed N Seed, Lafayette, 2 p.m.
MR. MAN: D’s Corner on False River, New Roads, 8 p.m.
TRUE SPIN: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 8 p.m.
ALLIGATOR BLUE: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
CONTRAFLOW: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
ROUGON: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 1 p.m.
CHASE TYLER BAND: The Prop Stop, Killian, 2 p.m.
GENO DELAFOSE & FRENCH ROCKIN' BOOGIE: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 5 p.m.
CHASE TYLER BAND: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 9 p.m.
BASIN STREET BAND: The Grouse Room, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY
BILL CHILDS QUARTET: Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Compiled by Judy Bergeron. Want your venue’s music listed? Email info to showstowatch@theadvocate.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday for the following Friday’s paper.