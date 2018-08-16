River City Jazz Masters' 2018-2019 season in Baton Rouge will open with John Scofield's Combo 66 on Thursday, Oct. 4.
The four-concert series is presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the River City Jazz Coalition. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Manship Theatre.
"Grammy-winning guitarist Scofield teams up with pianist Gerald Clayton, bassist Vicente Archer and drummer Bill Stewart in Combo 66, a new band that builds upon Scofield's long legacy of masterful improvisation and stylistic diversity," a news release says.
The series' second installment will feature Joey DeFrancesco + the People on Wednesday, Nov. 28.
"To hear Joey DeFrancesco today, his music embodies the traditional art form infused with a distinct modern approach, just part of what makes his music unmistakably his own," the release also says.
The Grammy-nominated DeFrancesco has recorded and/or toured with his own groups as well as numerous renowned artists, including Ray Charles, Diana Krall, Nancy Wilson, George Benson, James Moody, John Scofield, Bobby Hutcherson, Jimmy Cobb, John McLaughlin, Larry Coryell and David Sanborn.
Etienne Charles brings his Creole soul to the third concert on Wednesday, Feb. 27.
"Jazz is Creole music," says Charles who was born in Trinidad, relocated first to Florida and then New York to further his jazz studies (graduating, respectively, from Florida State's and Juilliard's jazz programs) and today teaches jazz trumpet at Michigan State University.
"As a person in the new world, I've been influenced by so much music. And my family has a mixed background, with French Caribbean, Spanish and African roots as well as Venezuelan influences. I come from a fusion of rhythms, a fusion of cultures. That's what this album is all about: focusing on soul music that is Creole at heart."
Wrapping up the series will be the Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour on Thursday, March 28.
"The 'MJF on Tour 60th Anniversary Edition' features a top roster of diverse and international millennial talent and the leaders of jazz’s future, including Cécile McLorin Salvant, vocals; Bria Skonberg, trumpet, vocals; Melissa Aldana, tenor saxophone; Christian Sands, piano and musical director; Jamison Ross, drums, vocals; and Yasushi Nakamura, bass," the release says.
For season tickets, calling the ACGBR office, (225) 344-8558. Individual tickets are available at manshiptheatre.org.