KC Simms, 22, acting over 10 years

Met Maison Harris in high school, civics class commercials for products

UNO, video short, bored, then longer video, Do You Love Me? had a premiere, etc.

just graduated UNO

McKinley Senior High School, senior year, a video class, he took it, Mr. Charleau?

asked him to record events around school

knew Maison knew how to shoot and edit, got with him, started filmmaking

summer 2017, recorded party on camera, edited the party to popular song

idea about Inferno, then Do You Love Me? big short film, put it in festivals, semi-finalists in a couple, at UNO won for Best Student Film at UNO's film festival

release Feb. 2020, right before the pandemic

"Do you Love Me? was a really special piece in our hearts.

That was a really interesting shoot. We were on this journey of just going bigger with the ideas we were having so we knew we wanted to

we got together and we had our own experiences in the different relationships that we've been in and so we kind of just put both of those experiences together and made our own set with stories and went on our own different paths within the framework of the film. It's a kind of abstract piece because we just kind of put our own individual ideas into it and I think that's what resonated with a lot of the film festivals was because it was just so different and experimental.

Film festival in May 2021

Kirkland Shepard, music supervisor, genius, he's been producing beats for artists for a long time, he has a really unique sound with his beats

Braelyn Collier, his stepcousin, he knew Kirkland, gets behind the scenes footage, another hand for us to get things done

166 Productions, our first dorm room at UNO

we knew we wanted to continue going bigger so in our minds, we were trying to figure out how to do that

immediately, what are we going to do next

Maison, always wanted a documentary

I think both of us, being Black men, we wanted to probably do a project that would speak a little bit closer to that.

that project didn't happen at first because of money, equipment, the Black experience, Black identity and being Black in America

flesh out ideas

honestly, the pandemic happening, as bad as it was, it allowed us to actually really tackle the documentary because every artist that we planned on interviewing because of lockdowns were basically in their houses at the moment.

the pandemic kind of put everybody on one schedule

took necessary precautions

rap artists, but a lot cross genres, very multi-layered cast

list of artists in documentary all BR based

were doing school remotely

interviewing took place from May to August

focused on the artist's relationship with BR, and the topics, mean to you, what type of artist BR produces, them as artists, the process, inspiration, how long does it take to write, no inspiration

Kirkland provided two or three beats that artists were interested in recording on

recorded the entire process of them performing on these tracks, messing up

I really think that's good footage because some people think that if you're an artist you just jump on the track and everything just comes out but I believe that's not the case at all. This was a learning experience for me too

It's s process of trial and error ... you have to be dedicates to it

we show a final product that's really amazing

surprising things?

I grew up hearing a lot of negative connotations associated with Baton Rouge. I noticed that a lot of people have experienced otherwise. That the support they've had from the community, they love the support

They had to appreciate the people around them that do support them, focusing on them

BR is really multi-layered and multi-faceted, with a lot of different opinions, but somehow something just connects everybody

interesting individuals that have come from here, just the reputation that BR has I think it really is about to change. We have really beautiful people here I think everybody is ready for BR to really shine in all aspects.

A lot of people are ready for BR to be what it's supposed to be. Yeah, that's something beautiful.

took Polaroids of each of the artists, got them digitized, posting with interview clips

premiere at Media Beacon downtown

July 22, some of artists will perform

I'm really excited for it,

film & TV degree, trajectory is acting, filmmaking, express myself more, back in BR now

been in plays

hour long, put in fests, available on YouTube

another premiere in theater?

take away? I think we want to show that BR i special place. It is a places that yes, we have a lot of hardships, we also have a lot of spirit and we have a lot to say to the rest of the world. We have a lot of stories that need to be told and just the way that people have been able to, in the worst of conditions, still make good art and produce good art is a really unique and valuable thing that I think BR just has so much of and we need opportunities like this documentary ... I believe we are on the cusp of something really great.

financed it themselves