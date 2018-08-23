If you’re looking for bops, look no further than Ariana Grande’s fourth studio album, “Sweetener.”
Grande’s latest is full of upbeat pop songs sure to be instant additions to your summer playlist. But the singer takes a definitively new route to highlight her vocal prowess, embracing a more R&B vibe than on previous albums.
The intro, “raindrops (an angel cried),” is the best Grande has ever sounded and, selfishly, the 37-second song just isn’t enough. I could listen to four minutes of the diva’s a cappella crooning.
The beats throughout the album are more attention-grabbing and flow better than her previous projects, with one song fusing into the next. The title track, “sweetener,” and "breathin" are both undeniably catchy; I wouldn't complain if either was the album's next single.
Also, "get well soon," "everytime" and "pete davidson" — named after the singer's fiancé — play perfectly into the album's overall sweet but sultry theme.
The highlight, of course, is Grande's voice, and the 25-year-old singer doesn’t hold back in her delivery. Whether it’s her breathy lines in “successful,” harnessing her lower register in “R.E.M,” or her all-out belting on “God is a woman,” Grande utilizes her range from top to bottom.
If anything falls short on the album, it’s the songs with featured artists. “borderline (feat. Missy Elliott)” is reminiscent of an early 2000s jam, but lacking her usual fervor, Elliott gets lost in the track. And “blazed (feat. Pharrell Williams)” sounds like a typical Williams-produced record — a good filler song if nothing else.
Despite a couple hard-to-swallow tracks, “Sweetener” lives up to its name and further advances Grande's evolution into a pop powerhouse.