Unlike our waistlines after that Thanksgiving feast, the weekend's music offerings are a bit on the lean side.
But not to worry, there are still shows we can recommend.
You can't go wrong with accomplished local bluesman Chris LeBlanc ("Two Lane Road," "Cadillac," "Temptation"). He's back at Phil Brady's, 4848 Government St., for a 9 p.m. show on Friday.
Described as "Titan of the Telecaster," veteran guitarist/singer-songwriter Bill Kirchen plays the Red Dragon Listening Room, 2401 Florida Blvd., at 7 p.m. Friday. One of the pioneers of the Americana movement in the 1980s, Kirchen's music flows from rockabilly to country rock, blues to jazz. Lafayette-bred singer-songwriter Barry Hebert shares the bill.
The music lineup also includes:
BATON ROUGE
FRIDAY
ERIC BASKIN DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m.
ERIC PETERS: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
MIKE ESNEAULT: Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood, 6 p.m.
ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
RHETT GUILLOT: 18 Steak at L'Auberge, 6:30 p.m.
CAITLYN RENEE: La Carreta Bluebonnet, 6:30 p.m.
BILL KIRCHEN WITH BARRY HEBERT: Red Dragon Listening Room, 7 p.m.
3 BLIND MICE: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
CHRIS ALLEN DUO: Gilla Brewing Company, Gonzales, 7 p.m.
BRITTON MAJOR: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 8 p.m.
LISTENING ROOM ALL-STARS: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
THE RIVER CITY ALLSTARS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
PARTY AT JOE'S: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 8 p.m.
THE CHRIS LEBLANC BAND: Phil Brady's, 9 p.m.
PARISH COUNTY LINE: L'Auberge Event Center, 9 p.m.
TREY GALLMAN & LAST CALL: The Texas Club, 9 p.m.
SMOKEHOUSE PORTER, MAMIE PORTER AND THE GUTBUCKET BLUES BAND: Beer Belly's Bar & Grill, Plaquemine, 9 p.m.
WILL WESLEY BAND: The Promenade at L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
THE MOLLY RINGWALDS: The Basin Music Hall, 10:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AMEAL CAMERON: Leola's Café & Coffee House, 10:30 a.m.
BAG OF DONUTS: TJ Rib's Tiger One Village, 3 p.m.
THE JEFF BAJON PROJECT: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5:30 p.m.
CAPITAL CITY SOUL: Pointe-Marie, 6 p.m.
JUSTIN & EMILY: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
MIKE TRAMONTE & BLAKE HARLOW: 18 Steak at L'Auberge, 6:30 p.m.
TAYLOR NAUTA: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
ACOUSTIC SATURDAYS WITH HENRY TURNER JR.: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
TRENT BOURGEOIS: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 9 p.m.
WEREWOLF: The Promenade Bar at L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
REGENERATION ROCK: The Revelry of Baton Rouge, 10 p.m.
BAG OF DONUTS: Walk On's LSU, 10:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
EMMA KATE: Leola's Café & Coffee House, 10:30 a.m.
ERIC BASKIN: Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood, 10:30 a.m.
CHRIS LEBLANC: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 11 a.m.
JUSTIN BURDETTE TRIO: Superior Grill MidCity, 11 a.m.
LAIDBACK BRUNCH/ACOUSTIC SHOW: Red Stick Social, noon
SONGWRITER SUNDAY: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 1 p.m.
SUNDAZE: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 4 p.m.
GRAND ASIAN CONCERT: L'Auberge Event Center, 7 p.m.
OPEN MIC JAM: Fat Cat Saloon, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
KYLE LABAT: Superior Grill MidCity, 6 p.m.
N'TUNE: Club Eighty-One50, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
SIMON SAYS: Superior Grill MidCity, 6 p.m.
HEATH RANSONNET: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
OPEN MIC BLUES JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
KYLE LABAT: BLDG 5, 5 p.m.
KIRK HOLDER: Bin 77 Bistro, 6 p.m.
OPEN MIC: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
SAM JOYNER BAND: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 6 p.m.
BRITTON MAJOR: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
JUSTIN RENDELL & ESCO MCCOLLUM: Tops Ultra Lounge, 7 p.m.
GEORGE BELL AND FRIENDS - AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY JAZZ: The Manship Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
BLUES JAM: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
ERIC SCHMITT: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
CHOCTAW HALL: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY — HOLIDAY BRASS: St. Joseph's Cathedral, 7:30 p.m.
GEORGE BELL AND FRIENDS - AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY JAZZ: The Manship Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
THE MJ & HR PROJECT: Bottle & Tap, 7:30 p.m.
BLUES JAM: Phil Brady's, 8 p.m.
HENRY TURNER JR. & FLAVOR: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
N'TUNE: Culture Sports Bar, 8 p.m.
ACOUSTIC THURSDAYS: Fat Cat Saloon, Prairieville, 8 p.m.
ACADIANA
FRIDAY
SPACE DESERT ELECTRIC ACID MACHINE — KIVA – QUARX: The Freetown Boom Boom Room, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
THE DEBTORS: Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
THE GOOD DUDES: Rock 'n' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
DG & THE FREETOWN SOUND + SAILOR MOUTH LAST CHANCE SHOW: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
DUSTIN SONNIER: Route 92, Youngsville, 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
PRE-GAME SHOW WITH THE CHEE-WEEZ: University of Louisiana at Lafayette, 3 p.m.
LES FRÈRES MICHOT: Agave Restaurant, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
FOUNDRY: Cajundome, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
AN EVENING WITH WARGANIZATION, TRAVERS, & TBA: Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
BEAUSOLEIL: Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
FORET TRADITION: Atchafalaya Club, Henderson, 8:30 p.m.
THE CHEE-WEEZ: Rock 'n' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
JET 7: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
THE ROUGE KREWE: Route 92, Youngsville, 10 p.m.
SUNDAY
LES FRÈRES MICHOT: Prejean's Restaurant, Carencro, 11 a.m.
SMOOTH JAZZ BRUNCH WITH DAVE MOUTON: Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette, 5 p.m.
CHARLENE HOWARD LOUISIANA HALL OF FAME: Atchafalaya Club, Henderson, 5 p.m.
GENO DELAFOSE & FRENCH ROCKIN' BOOGIE: Rock 'n' Bowl, Lafayette, 5 p.m.
SHERYL CORMIER: Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
CAJUN JAM: Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
RYAN FORET & FORET TRADITION: Rock 'n' Bowl, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
ABI CLAIR: Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones. Want your venue’s music listed? Email info/photos to showstowatch@theadvocate.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday for the following Friday’s paper.