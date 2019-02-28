The Rebirth Brass Band, Chris LeBlanc and Mike Broussard & Night Train will be among the performers playing Live After Five this spring. The Downtown Business Association, which produces Live After Five, announced the lineup for the six-concert downtown spring series on Thursday.
Each Live After Five concert is free and will take place Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Crest Stage at City Hall Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Live After Five also has a fall lineup that begins in September.
Baton Rouge country act the Chase Tyler Band will open the spring series on April 5. Blues rocker Chris LeBlanc with friends will perform on April 12, followed by a break the next week for Good Friday. New Orleans party band River City Hit Squad will pick things back up on April 26.
Werewolf, the "Legendary 80s Cover Band," will perform May 3, and swamp pop band Mike Broussard & Night Train plays with Van and Grace Broussard on May 10. Grammy-winning New Orleans group Rebirth Brass Band will close the spring series on May 17.
Along with the music, Live After Five events will include local artists and food vendors as well as an obstacle course for kids. On May 3, the Downtown Business Association, Junior Achievement and Big Buddy will also host The Crawfish King Cook-Off at Live After Five.
It will be a busy spring in downtown. The Ebb & Flow Festival takes place April 6-7; the Baton Rouge Blues Festival runs April 13-14; and the Baton Rouge Oyster Fest is on May 18.
More information about Live After Five can be found online at downtownbr.org.