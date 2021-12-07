The "Cody Johnson & Friends Tour" makes a stop at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena in Baton Rouge Saturday, April 9.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or at the box office, 275 S. River Road.
Raised in Texas, the chart-topping country singer-songwriter, 34, has had several hit albums — his sixth, "Gotta Be Me," debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Albums chart, and his seventh, "Ain't Nothin' to It," reached No. 1. His latest, "Human: The Double Album," was released in October. His single, "'Til You Can't," from that album, is currently No. 17 and rising on Billboard's Country Singles chart.
And here's a little trivia: Johnson's fans are called the CoJo Nation.