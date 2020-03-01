The Baton Rouge public will have two chances to pay their respects to local blues legend Henry Gray this week before his funeral.
The first viewing for the Grammy-nominated singer-pianist, who died on Feb. 17 at 95 years-old, will be from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Highway. A second viewing will take place Tuesday, March 3, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Gray's funeral is scheduled for noon on Tuesday at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Home. Because of limited space, Gray's family is requesting that only family and close friends attend the funeral.
A musician for more than 80 years, Gray performed throughout the United States, Europe and Japan, including stints performing with Chicago stars Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters and Junior Wells.
His festival performances included 39 appearances at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival as well as engagements at the Montreux Jazz Festival, the prominent King Biscuit Blues Festival in Helena, Arkansas, and the Chicago and Baton Rouge blues festivals.