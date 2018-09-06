Heavy Mantle was born out of necessity.
Almost as quickly as the Baton Rouge band settled into its punk rock sound, the trio planned and played out-of-state tours, then recorded a debut album. That album, "Weights & Measures," will be released later this month through Tor Johnson Records.
Before promoting the new album with a lengthier tour, the band will perform a hometown show Friday at Mid City Ballroom. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.
How swiftly it all came together still surprises bassist Brian Domingue when he recounted the band's beginnings. Singer-guitarist Billy Thompson had some tunes he had been playing with drummer Zach Smotherman.
"We were all in a weird spot," Domingue said. "Billy is a fountain. He always has these songs. He asked if I wanted to come play. I did but I didn't have a bass. He said, 'I have a bass. Come play.' He had been playing with Zach. So they had these songs, and it flew together pretty quick.
"Our first demo was the fourth — maybe fifth — time we practiced."
After that demo, the band listened back.
"I remember I was like, 'OK, well, that wasn't expected,' " Domingue said. "It felt extremely good."
Heavy Mantle is made of veterans on the Baton Rouge rock scene. A native of Baton Rouge, Domingue has played with bands like post-rockers Justin Bailey and pop-punk group T. Mason & the Bricklayers.
"I was thinking about when I played my first show," Domingue said. "It's been nearly 20 years. That's crazy."
Thompson also has 20-plus years of playing music to his name.
"I've been doing this for more than 20 years," Thompson said. "I'll keep doing it for another 20 if I want to."
Normally a bassist who had played with bands like Secret Smoker, The Human Record and We the Living, among others, Thompson picked up a guitar and started writing songs for what would become Heavy Mantle in a rehearsal space that Domingue runs.
Smotherman, a percussion graduate from the LSU School of Music, started to explore the capital city music scene after college in 2012. He steadily picked up gigs, playing with Particle Devotion and Mayhaps.
Like Thompson, Smotherman was in a less busy period with the bands he normally played in. The drummer also was practicing in that same rehearsal space Domingue ran and Thompson used.
"I had all these songs written on guitar, and next door, there was a drummer," Thompson said. "I wanted to play with Brian because he's amazing. In a month, we had five songs. In a couple years, we had a record deal. We've traveled 10,000 miles, playing in Texas and Chicago. It's working out."
As usual, Thompson is underselling the entire aura of Heavy Mantle.
Thompson is this Buddhist on the music scene. He's the type of guy who hugs you after a show and says, "I don't care if you're sweaty. That was awesome." At the same time, he's encyclopedic in his knowledge of punk and emo music and has the ability to recommend a dozen bands that you've never heard.
Domingue is a wise sage who puts as much thought into his bass lines as he does a casual conversation about the local music scene from 2005-09 when MySpace was supposed to open doors. He can talk to you about free jazz, about playing house shows with bands that play "12-second, almost unlistenable" songs or about how he wishes he would have bought the now-closed Compact Disc Store.
Smotherman is the younger kid on the block who grew up in Slidell. Still, he remembers coming to Baton Rouge as a 14-year-old playing with punk bands at the now-closed Darkroom. Though he has played with indie rock bands, he grew up listening to Blink 182's "Dude Ranch" and moved into gnarlier sounds from bands like Cursive.
"I started playing in the punk scene, then I got out of it by the late 2000s," Smotherman said. "The mainstream stuff turned me off of punk, and I got into different styles. It's almost like it's come full circle playing with Heavy Mantle. It's a surprise for me."
Clocking in at about 20 minutes, "Weights & Measures" is a blast of punk fury that begs to be listened to over and over again. What rings true in listening to the album is the lack of pretension and pressure. Rather than trying to write punk songs, the trio went with whatever felt right.
"It's more about the process than the result," Thompson said. "I never really like to tell people what to do. It's raw. I want to say we're spontaneous, but it's not even that. I didn't want to overthink it."
If it hadn't been as natural, Domingue wouldn't be playing the music.
"If you see me playing music, it's extremely natural," he said. "If something doesn't feel right, ... if we're trying to write a third part to a song and it takes us longer than four tries, we're like, 'I think we're good. This song works.' "
For Smotherman, it was a different songwriting process. In other projects, ideas will get more than a few measures.
"Heavy Mantle ended up being this ADD music," the drummer said. "It made me think, 'OK, well, what can I do differently this time around?' I wanted to limit myself and write drum parts differently. We weren't afraid to write songs with one or two parts.
"One thing we talk about — as a local, up-and-coming band, we want our sets to be 30 minutes or less. We don't like playing longer. We took that into account with songwriting. Trim the fat and just get to the point."
While the band will go on tour and start writing new material, Heavy Mantle's end goal isn't fame and fortune. Like any good band, the thick of it comes down to serving the song.
"I never started to play in bands for financial gain," Domingue said. "There's always been a feeling of, 'We're doing this because we have to do this and we want to do this.' I've always approached music more as what does the song want more than what I want.
"We should be taking a backseat to what music is being made. It's not about making music that sounds like this or doing something like this. That's a limitation. There aren't set guidelines."
For Thompson, the playing and doing is all there is to it.
"Music is like breathing," he said. "You just do it. It's this natural thing. You should do it. Just play."
HEAVY MANTLE/SHIPWRECKED/THE 501ST
WHEN: Friday. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway
COST: $8 online at brownpapertickets.com; $10 cash only at the door
INFO: facebook.com/midcityballroom; facebook.com/heavymantle
This show is all ages, BYOB.
Where have you heard these names before?
The three members of Heavy Mantle previously played in a ton of bands. Here are just a few of those — also killer — groups.
- Secret Smoker
- Justin Bailey
- We the Living (or We Are the Living)
- The Human Record
- T. Mason & the Bricklayers
- Mayhaps
- Girl Scout Heroin
- Particle Devotion