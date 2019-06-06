The organizers of the Baton Rouge Funk Fest are taking the slow and steady approach to growth.
In 2017, the inaugural edition of the daylong music festival saw about 800 people go through the party at Tin Roof Brewing Co. Even more turned out in 2018.
"If you came to the first and then to the second, you noticed it was just a little bit bigger and a little bit better," said co-organizer Sam Terito. That's what they're aiming to do with this year's fest — "nothing drastic."
The Baton Rouge Funk Fest is back for its third year at Tin Roof starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8. The 11-band lineup includes Baton Rouge R&B and soul band Rae and the Line, New Orleans funk rockers Noisewater and Lafayette's Dustin Gaspard and the Freetown Sound.
The free, all-ages event will also include vendors selling food, art and products. Tin Roof will be open and pouring (but no funk-themed beer this year like in 2018). The stage has been moved to the grass in front of Tin Roof, opening up the brewery's porch, and the food vendors will be in the concrete area near the loading dock.
The festival's organizers — Sam Terito, Mike Terito, Adam King and Jason Choctaw Hall, all area musicians — started the event as a way to spotlight Baton Rouge's funk musicians.
"The festival really came from seeing other festivals in town and asking, 'Where's the funk?' " King said in a 2017 interview. "We know that it exists. Where is it?"
Things have taken off quickly, but the festival wants to hold on to its grassroots soul. The group has relied on word of mouth and no-frills show promoting, and they work with area businesses when they can, like branding and graphics firm AshCo., which designed the festival's mellow logo and this year's slightly oozing show poster.
"I think we have a spread of musicians here that have a passion for the music Baton Rouge has to offer," Hall said, "and this festival is very noncorporate, grassroots and unbiased in the fact that we aren't concerned with how new or old, big or small a band may be."
It's a funk festival, but the lineup presses the boundaries of the genre. Jazz-funk, funk-rock, soul, R&B, New Orleans brass, jam — it all gets blended together in the groove.
"Obviously we're going to try our best to keep it mostly funk, but probably more applicably 'funky,' " Sam Terito said. "In our third year, it's kind of clear the south Louisiana funk scene is growing. We're gonna do our best to highlight it and keep it growing."
Baton Rouge Funk Fest
11 a.m. Saturday, June 8
Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St.
Free
Music Schedule
11 a.m.: DJ Funkenstein
Noon: Brass Hats
1 p.m.: Feral Errol
2 p.m. The Field
3 p.m.: Ugly
4 p.m.: Dustin Gaspard and the Freetown Sound
5 p.m.: Lilli Lewis Project
6 p.m. Quarx
7 p.m.: The Mojo Hand
8 p.m.: Noisewater
9 p.m.: Rae and the Line