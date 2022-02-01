Hey, Lafayette: Country superstar Luke Bryan is coming your way Aug. 26.
The five-time Entertainer of the Year is bringing his "Raised up Right Tour" to the Cajundome. Bryan's tour also stops at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans the following day, and at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City Oct. 7. All tickets go on sale Friday at Lukebryan.com.
The tour begins June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia, and features Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock. The 30-plus-cities tour wraps in late October.
“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” Bryan says in a news release. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”
The tour's name is taken from a line in Bryan’s current hit single “Up,” the sixth song from Bryan’s No. 1 debuting "Born Here Live Here Die Here" album.
Bryan has had 29 No. 1 hits and more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with 68.5 million. His global streams are at 17.2 billion and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. He's also won 50-plus major music awards.
Bryan will be back as a celebrity judge on ABC's "American Idol" starting Sunday, Feb. 27.