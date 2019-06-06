Indie rock outfit Baby in the 90s knows how to build anticipation.
The band has only recorded two EPs and a single since it began in 2014 — while building up a solid local following through live shows — leaving fans in Baton Rouge and beyond waiting for a new record. With so much time between releases, there was an expectation of something special this year, and in May, Baby in the 90s dropped "Iniertia."
The new EP is the band’s first release since 2016, and with a full-length album on the way, you can expect to hear more from singer-guitarist Mookie Darden, drummer Reed Dunaway and bassist Jeremiah Wilson.
“Inertia” is filled with dynamic, driving alternative rock, elevated by Darden’s emotive vocals and thoughtful lyrics. The EP stands out thanks to its magnetic movement, especially on the songs "Lazy Bones” and “Coin.” These tracks rise and fall like waves with energy, volume and tempo changes throughout.
On the last cut of the EP, “Marriage,” Darden’s guitar hooks you within the first 5 seconds. Shifting between clean and distorted tones, the song continues the same addictive dynamics showcased on “Lazy Bones” and “Coin,” but ups the ante with trumpet melodies performed by Garrett Corripio.
“Inertia” was recorded and produced by J.T. O’Neal — a part of Baton Rouge bands RiaRosa and Boi Dreamz — and here, he brings a clean, crisp quality to the mix that highlights each instrument beautifully.
“Inertia” can be found online at babyinthe90s.bandcamp.com
