Singer-songwriter and pianist Lilli Lewis used to be a little intimidated by Henry Turner Jr. But as she’s gotten to know the veteran Baton Rouge bandleader and promoter over the past several years, she’s found him to be approachable and happy to share advice and insight with other artists.
“I actually think he likes the mentorship role in the community as much as he likes making music, if not more,” Lewis said.
Lewis will be one of several performers celebrating Turner’s mentorship on Saturday at Henry Turner Jr. Day. The music festival, scheduled for noon to 7 p.m., takes place at North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge.
A classically trained New Orleans-based artist, Lewis has been playing music since she was 3 years old and writing her own songs pretty much ever since, she says.
Lewis said she has given up on trying to describe her sound. Though she has called herself a “folk rock diva” (@folkrockdiva is her Twitter handle), her inspirations also include classical, jazz, gospel, blues, R&B and New Orleans funk rock.
To many people, “folk” suggests something like Peter, Paul & Mary, which is decidedly not where Lewis is coming from — fans of artists like Jill Scott, Alabama Shakes and Nina Simone might want to check her out. She considers her work to be folk music rooted in African-American traditions.
“In my mind, it’s very much folk music,” she says. “It comes from everyday experiences, and everyday grappling with humanity.”
Henry Turner Jr. Day started with a 2015 proclamation by former East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Kip Holden meant to thank Turner for his work mentoring musical talent, promoting the local creative culture, and bringing together audiences from different segments of the community. Turner launched the Henry Turner Jr. Day festival last year to “pay homage to others in the city whose continuing efforts make Baton Rouge a better place for everyone,” according to the event’s mission statement.
This year’s festival honors the Buddy Stewart Memorial Music Foundation. The late Buddy Stewart was a prominent musician and bandleader from the Baton Rouge area who brought many local musicians, particularly black musicians, on national and international tours, Turner said.
“I knew him, and he was a mentor as well,” Turner said. “We watched him do some really great stuff with music and creatives.”
The foundation still owns and operates the Rhythm Museum, 1712 N. Acadian West, celebrating local and regional artists and attracting international visitors. But it hasn’t held its annual Rocktober Music and Arts Fest in two years because the parking lot where the event was held is in disrepair and the foundation can’t afford to fix it.
“We depend on donations in order to keep things going,” said Philliper Stewart, Buddy’s daughter, who says she’s the foundation’s executive director, janitor and secretary. “We need to keep the name out there.”
Turner said he hopes someone — perhaps a concrete and paving company — reaches out to the foundation to help so the Rocktober Fest tradition can continue.
“I want Henry Turner Jr. Day to be a conduit that serves the community,” Turner said.
Henry Turner Jr. Day Music Festival
Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday
North Boulevard Town Square, downtown Baton Rouge
Free
Featuring Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, Larry "LZ" Dillon, Uncle Chess and the Groove Band, Lilli Lewis and more