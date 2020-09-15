Have your ticket yet?
Laine Hardy's next acoustic vTour show is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets for the Louisiana singer and 2019 "American Idol" winner Hardy's online concert are $15 and available at https://bit.ly/LaineHardyvTour.
Billed as "a night of new music," expect the Livingston native to perform his latest single, "Tiny Town"; "Let There Be Country" and "Ground I Grew Up On" and who knows what else. He recently asked his Facebook fans for their input on song choices, so look for some surprises during the livestream performance.
Other news on the Hardy front:
- He's not a teenager anymore. Hardy, who became the state's first "American Idol" when he was just 18, turned 20 on Saturday.
- He can build things, too. While spending a lot of time at home this summer due to the pandemic, Hardy constructed an elevated red and white mini-house chicken coop complete with front and back porches. Hardy posted photos on Facebook, saying, "I might even show ya'll the inside once it's completely done."
- He wants your vote. Fans are still trying to lift Hardy into the "CMT Hot 20 Countdown." The show, airing at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, runs down the top videos for the week as selected by viewers. To vote for Hardy, go to http://www.cmt.com/shows/hot-20-countdown/vote.