Jarekus Singleton says he’s lucky.
A musician whose excursions into funk, hip-hop and R&B exceed the blues label often attached to him, Singleton comes from a family of gospel musicians. His singing, guitar-playing grandfather was pastor of the True Gospel Church of God in Christ in Jackson, Mississippi. Singleton’s mother led the church’s choir. And his father, brothers, uncles and cousins played music, too.
“I can’t take any credit for anything because I’m just one of many musicians in my family,” Singleton said this week from his home in Clinton, Mississippi.
Singleton is performing this weekend for the Arts Council’s Sunday in the Park concert series at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. The free concert starts at 2 p.m.
A singer, guitarist and genre-splicing songwriter, Singleton’s music career began when he played bass in his grandfather’s church at 9 years old.
“I was at church one night,” he recalled. “And my uncle was like, ‘Hey, I need you to play bass. I’m going to show what to play. I just need you to play this all night long.’ And that’s how it jumped off.”
Despite being so young, performing in church was no burden at all.
“I never really thought much about it,” Singleton said. “It was just like, ‘OK. My uncle’s going to hold me accountable for knowing this song, knowing the arrangement, playing it in the right key.’ And it was fun when I went to church and played music. Church is a place where people can feel free.”
Singleton simultaneously developed the basketball skills that brought him to the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. He played point guard for three years at Southern Miss.
Despite his mutual love for music and basketball, Singleton didn’t consider becoming a professional musician until an injury blocked his plan to go to the NBA.
“It was a tough break,” he said. “But things happen. Life goes on. You have to adjust.”
While he still thought his injury would heal and would return to basketball, Singleton began exploring the music scene in and around Jackson.
“I went to see all these bands play,” he said. “When I saw a band that didn’t have a guitar, I’d go ask whoever was running the band if they needed a guitar player. I started going to open mic nights. That was the first time I played secular music.”
Singleton found that he enjoyed performing with secular musicians.
“I played with a lot of talented people around Jackson and surrounding areas,” he said. “Not only blues, but other genres as well.”
When it became clear that his injury wouldn’t allow him to play basketball, Singleton switched to music.
Working as a sideman for two years, Singleton’s gigs included an apprenticeship with Mississippi blues singer-harmonica player Grady Champion. The years he toured with Champion taught Singleton how to run a band.
“I never really wanted to sing,” he said. “I’m more of a background guy who likes to just play.
But I’m also a guy who always thinks I can make a difference. I forced myself to get out and sing. I was like, ‘Man, let me see if I can do this.’
“It was a lot harder than I thought it was,” he added. “But because I have a family full of musicians, I was like, ‘Man, this will be great. I can get my family in, people who I love, and we can see how this thing works.’ That’s what I thought at the beginning, and one thing led to another.”
The Jarekus Singleton Band has since made three trips to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. He’s released three albums, 2011’s independent “Heartfelt,” 2014’s “Refuse to Lose” (on Chicago’s Alligator Records) and his 2018 independent project, “The Bridge, Part 1.”
Singleton’s characteristically innovative new album features funky blues-rock (“Up in Here”), rap plus funk (“Get What You Need”), an elegant R&B ballad that would play seamlessly on a John Legend album (“Keep Them Shoes On”) and a silky R&B jam (“I’m Tellin’ You”).
For Singleton, it all goes back to the family.
“I’m grateful for my family,” he said. “I thank my Uncle Tony for teaching music. I’m blessed to still be around the people I grew up with.”
The Jarekus Singleton Band
Part of the Sunday in the Park series
Sunday, 2 p.m.
Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, 100 Lafayette St.
Free
artsbr.org; facebook.com/TheJarekusSingletonBand