With four dates remaining on his current tour with Toby Keith, Louisiana's Laine Hardy will also headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour starting July 22 in Dewey Beach, Delaware.
“I can’t wait to head out on tour in the fall and play some brand new music for everyone,” 20-year-old Hardy said. “ … It’s going to be a blast!”
In addition, the acoustic version of the rising country singer's newest single, “Memorize You,” dropped Friday.
On the new tour, Hardy, the 2019 "American Idol" winner and Livingston native, "will headline shows coast to coast spanning the fall, joined on select dates by Chris Bandi, Kylie Frey, Wyatt McCubbin and Nick Walsh," according to a Monarch Publicity news release.
The tour's final show will be Nov. 20 at the IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi.
And Hardy fans, don't forget his previously announced Aug. 21 concert at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Titled "A Louisiana Saturday Night," the show also stars country singer-songwriter Frank Foster, a native of Cypress Bottom. Foster's 2013 album "Southern Soul" debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 67 on the Billboard 200. "Rhythm and Whiskey" in 2014 debuted at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Hot Country Albums chart.
Tickets for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour go on sale Thursday. Go to www.outbreakpresents.com for more information. Follow Hardy at LaineHardyMusic.com or @TheLaineHardy.