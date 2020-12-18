Louisiana's Hunter Hayes will guest host an episode of mental health research nonprofit One Mind’s “Brain Waves” live webcast show at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
“Brain Waves” is a weekly conversation with notable mental health experts and brain scientists that airs on One Mind’s Facebook page, facebook.com/onemindorg.
Hayes will lead guests in a conversation about self worth in COVID virtuality, a topic that many people are struggling with, as this new virus has ushered in a parallel pandemic of loneliness as they rely solely on virtual interactions and social media to keep in touch. Hayes also shares his own personal love-hate relationship with social media.
“I personally also have this love-hate relationship with social media," Hayes said. "I know my fans watching know this about me. I try to be authentic as possible, but my best day is when I don’t look at social media. It’s such a catch-22, because that is my only way to connect with fans right now, that’s my only way to keep in touch with them, that’s the only way they know what I’m working on, not that that matters, but that’s my only way for me to gain some sort of interaction with them to replace a live show. It’s such an interesting tightrope to walk because while I need it, I do better when I’m not comparing my life to others, but that’s been the case for years I’m aware of that comparison and that’s been one of my biggest struggles.”
Hayes is joined by actress and musician Meg Donnelly, who currently is starring in the ABC series, “American Housewife,” and Yalda Uhls, an author, professor and the founder of The Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA, for a discussion about social media use in the pandemic, the importance of sleep, working from home and how virtual platforms can be used to build authentic relationships with co-workers and friends.
Donnelly also speaks to her experience in the entertainment industry during this time, the challenge of authenticity on social media, and gives viewers a look at the video for her latest single, “Love Thang.”
“Brain Waves” is regularly hosted by Brandon Staglin, the president of One Mind, a global mental health and brain research organization founded in 1995 by the Staglin family after Brandon’s own diagnosis with schizophrenia. Today, the organization has raised more than $450 million for neuropsychiatric brain research in order to create a world where all individuals facing brain health challenges can build healthy, productive lives.
The organization supports and facilitates a number of national initiatives, including the One Mind PsyberGuide, which provides consumer advice for digital and device-assisted therapies, and One Mind at Work, a large-scale coalition that seeks to establish a gold standard for workplace mental health and well-being.
For more information, visit OneMind.org.