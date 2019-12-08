Country singer Trisha Yearwood will perform with the Baton Rouge Symphony on March 7 for the Irene W. & C.B. Pennington Great Performers in Concert Series.
The announcement was made by Paula Pennington de la Bretonne at the beginning of the orchestra’s Home for the Holidays performance at Istrouma Baptist Church.
Yearwood has won three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music awards and three awards from the Country Music Association. She was first successful with her 1991 debut single 'She's in Love with the Boy.' It topped the Billboard country singles chart.
Yearwood joins a prestigious lineup brought to Baton Rouge by the Pennington series, including Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, Johnny Mathis, Natalie Cole, Diana Ross, Chris Botti and Chicago.
The night's festivities include a black-tie optional VIP reception at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum prior to the concert. Tickets for both the reception and concert go on sale Monday.
For tickets or more information, call 225-383-0500 or online at brso.org.