Wanna catch a CJ Solar show?
Fans of the country singer-songwriter and Baton Rouge native needn't go further than their couches to watch Solar in an online concert at 7 p.m. Thursday.
General admission tickets are $5 at set.live, where gold, platinum and VIP experience options up to $60 also are available. The show is also taking song requests at https://cjsolar.settheset.com/.
Look for performances from the 28-year-old artist's third EP, "Coming My Way," released in May. Also expect to hear his hit singles “American Girls,” “Airplane,” and "Coming My Way.” And on the setlist for Solar and his band may be some of the popular songs he’s written for others, including Morgan Wallen’s No. 1 single “Up Down” featuring Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean’s “I Don’t Drink Anymore,” or Jameson Rodgers’ No. 5 hit “Some Girls.”
Solar, now based in Nashville, is a staff songwriter for Sea Gayle Music, the publishing arm of Sea Gayle Records, co-owned by Brad Paisley.