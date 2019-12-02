Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and visual artist Solange, who now calls New Orleans home, will perform some of her new music on the "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday night.

According to a news release from NBC, "In a special unprecedented television event Solange will debut a selection of songs from her 2019 album and interdisciplinary performance art film, 'When I Get Home,' plus a new composition in celebration of the release of the director’s cut of the film being released wide across digital platforms next week."

The 33-year-old singer is the younger sister of Beyonce, and also part of the musical Knowles family who grew up in Houston.

Solange announced on Instagram on Nov. 1 that she and her second husband, music video director Alan Ferguson, had separated. The couple married Nov. 16, 2014, at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans.

The "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" airs at 10:35 p.m. on NBC (WVLA, Channel 33 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, and WDSU, Channel 6, in New Orleans).