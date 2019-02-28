Buddy Guy’s debut album, "Left My Blues in San Francisco," failed to chart. That wasn’t Guy’s fault. In the 1960s, Chess Records didn’t know what to do with the incendiary Chicago blues singer-guitarist from Louisiana.
Chess — home to Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley — belatedly realized that Guy was a guitar hero to young British rock stars. "Left My Blues in San Francisco," featuring singles and an EP recorded by Guy between 1959 and 1967, didn’t fully reflect his talent. Nonetheless, the album’s hodgepodge of styles — soul, rhythm and blues, pop and blues — forms a fascinating time capsule from which Guy’s irrepressible personality and fiery guitar do emerge.
"Left My Blues in San Francisco” has been reissued by record club Vinyl Me, Please as the February release of its Classics line. On lush, 180-gram vinyl, the record sounds big and rich on a turntable. The black vinyl comes packaged in a heavyweight jacket that reproduces the original (and to be honest, somewhat mediocre) cover art. Fourteen pages of notes, printed in booklet form, provide background for the recordings and Guy’s nearly decadelong stay at Chess Records as a session musician and sometimes solo act.
Guy strikes an indignant tone for the scorching blues and proto-funk in the album’s opening song, “Keep It To Myself.” The high-energy “Crazy Love” apparently throws every kind of music on 1960s Top 40 radio into a blender. “We’re gonna have a crazy time, just playing crazy music for you,” Guy promises.
“Too Many Ways” is another of the album’s commercial calculations, but this curious hybrid of American R&B and British pop-rock is fun. The soul-funk jam “Buddy’s Groove” is especially dated, enough to be music for go-go dancers. But a least one of the album’s Guy originals, “Leave My Girl Alone,” points to his future blues stardom.
Guy’s breakthrough didn’t come until 1991, the year he released “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues.” The album won him the first of eight Grammy Awards — including his recent Grammy win in early February. His honors and fame haven’t stopped yet.
More about the album and the Vinyl Me, Please record club can be found at vinylmeplease.com.