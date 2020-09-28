Louisiana country artist Laine Hardy will perform a free live stream concert Monday night to benefit American Red Cross Disaster Relief.
The 2019 "American Idol" winner from Livingston felt the need to give back after the devastating damage wrought by Hurricane Laura in southwestern Louisiana and Hurricane Sally along the Gulf Coast, according to a news release.
The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and music will begin at 7:30 p.m. For info on how to watch, go to https://lainehardy.bubbleup.live/events/redcross-sep28.
"The show will encourage fans to help people affected by disasters like storms, wildfires and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at redcross.org/lainehardy," the release also said. "The gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small."
Hardy's acoustic show tonight will include “Tiny Town,” “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country.” But what about "Please Come Home for Christmas"? The 20-year-old singer released his version of the holiday classic this month, so maybe he'll surprise viewers with that one, too.