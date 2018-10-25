When musicians want to stand out, they often dress up in bad costumes, resort to ridiculous stage antics or dismiss song structure all together.
What makes Hydra Plane truly special, however, is the lack of any gimmicks.
On its sophomore album, “II,” the Baton Rouge three-piece fuses jazz, psychedelia and jam funk in exciting new ways.
The trio — guitarist and vocalist Jacob Stanley, drummer Stephen Nelson and bassist Eric Stewart — impresses with technical skill on every song. And “II” keeps listeners on their toes, switching the mood from song to song.
The album’s first cut, “Love Misunderstood,” hurls things into the fun, opening with a delicious lead riff drenched in reverb. Later “Girl with Fashion Sense” comes off sweet and upbeat, but the album closer, “Bad Witch,” sounds much darker and mysterious.
Meanwhile, fans of more traditional jazz should delight in Clark Lambert’s trumpet solos on “Sweat Rag” and the satiny smooth melodies of “Blue and Yellow.”
Stewart shines on “Bittersweet Daydream,” showing off his monumental bass chops. His and Nelson’s impressive rhythm section allows Stanley to explore the possibilities of his guitar without obstruction.
Funk comes into play on “Shake to Incorporate,” which feels ominous at first but morphs into one of the album’s most dance-worthy tracks. There’s a lot to like in this song, from slapped bass lines to everyone’s favorite percussive instrument, the cowbell.
With the release of its second studio album, Hydra Plane plants itself as one of the most unique groups in Baton Rouge. Both the band’s talent and originality are apparent on “II.”
Find Hydra Plane's music online at hydraplane.bandcamp.com.