It's Memorial Day weekend — the official summer kickoff — so bring on the music with two first-time festivals.
On Sunday, the Groovin' on the Grass Festival will take place at Red Stick Social at Electric Depot, 1503 Government St., while Saturday launches the inaugural Memorial Day Weekend Bash (presented by Beauvoir Park) at John Schneider Studios, 16050 Florida Blvd., in Holden.
"We will be outside. Weather (fingers crossed) looks to be good," said Robert Lay, a partner at Red Stick Social. "We'll go inside if the weather is bad."
The doors open at noon and the music starts at 4 p.m. with The Michael Foster Project. Parish County Line follows at 6 p.m., with The Molly Ringwalds taking the stage at 8 p.m. A DJ will keep the party going afterward.
“Electric Depot is well-suited for this event, offering plenty of open space and parking on its secure campus in Mid City," Lay said, "and Red Stick Social is just an incredible venue. Together the infrastructure is in place to easily host this one day minifestival.
"As we reopen the venue and renew our focus on live music and entertainment, we saw what we felt to be a great opportunity for these bands to showcase their talents in front of a live audience and to offer our community something family-friendly, fun and exciting to do over the holiday weekend."
General admission is $25; VIP food and drink, $100; VIP food, drink and seating, $150. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Over in Holden, the John Schneider Studios' gates open at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Former "American Idol" contestant Ashton Gill will perform at 1 p.m. The day's lineup also features RiaRosa, 2 p.m.; Killer Whale, 4 p.m.; Hydra Plane "Beatles Tribute," 6 p.m.; and Captain Green (with former "American Idol" finalist Jovin Webb) at 8 p.m.
And that's not all. There's a pool party, slip 'n' slide, food and drinks. Tickets are $20 at etix.com.
"The studio approached me about doing some live music events out there moving forward, so we assembled a killer lineup and thought Memorial Day weekend would be a great first go at it," promoter/organizer James Hover said.
Thomas Johnston, a film producer at the studio, also is helping to organize the rain-or-shine event.
Here are more shows happening in the area this week:
BATON ROUGE AREA
FRIDAY
ORIGINAL MUSIC GROUP: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
WILL WESLEY BAND: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
MIKE HOGAN: Gilla Brewing Company, Gonzales, 6 p.m.
CAPITAL CITY SOUL: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
JAZZ LISTENING ROOM WITH DR. CHARLES BROOKS: Chorum Hall Patio, 7:30 p.m.
FLOW TRIBE: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
HANNAH BLANCHARD: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
CAM PYLE DUO: 18 Steak, L'Auberge, 9 p.m.
FULL CIRCLE FEATURING ALIAS PAGE: Drew & Willie's Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
SUGAR SHAKER: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
FLORIDA STREET BLOWHARDS: 5891 Chandler Drive, 6 p.m.
ANNA WALLACE AND BRET JARREAU: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
RHODES, HUBBARD AND MAURER: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
BEAUVOIR PARK PRESENTS THE RAYO BROTHERS: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
ACOUSTIC SATURDAYS WITH HENRY TURNER JR. and SPECIAL GUESTS: Henry Turner's Listening Room, 8 p.m.
DENTON HATCHER DUO: 18 Steak, L'Auberge, 9 p.m.
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPINS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 9 p.m.
DJ KJACK: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
PRESS 1 FOR ENGLISH: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
SUNDAY
KIRK HOLDER: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 11 a.m.
SONGWRITER SUNDAY: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 1 p.m.
KARAOKE SUNDAY FUNDAY: Bottle & Tap, 7 p.m.
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPINS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
BATON ROUGE CONCERT BAND: East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7 p.m.
COMEDIANS J.F. HARRIS/JEFF BUCK/WILL MERRILL: The Leather Apron Theater Co., 8 p.m.
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPINS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY
BLUES JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
CHRIS LEBLANC: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
DIXIE ROSE'S ACOUSTIC CIRCLE: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
STEVE LEVINE: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
CHLOE MARIE TRIO: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
BEAUVOIR PARK PRESENTS THE LOWDOWN DRIFTERS: Red Stick Social, 7 p.m.
LIVE JAZZ AND JAM WITH LARRY WARREN: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPINS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 9 p.m.
OUTLYING
FRIDAY
CUPID & FRIENDS: Cajundome, Lafayette
KARASMATICS: Artmosphere Bistro, Lafayette
RADIO ZYDECO: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
GRANGER SMITH FEATURING EARL DIBBLES JR./PRISCILLA BLOCK/CLAY CORMIER: Cajundome, Lafayette
COMEDIAN J.F. HARRIS: The Wurst Biergarten, Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
JULIAN PRIMEAUX: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
CHASE TYLER BAND: The Prop Stop, Springfield
WEDNESDAY
JANKY PIANO SHOW: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
KARAOKE NIGHT: The Greenroom, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY
THANK DRAG IT'S THURSDAY: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
MATT FULCHIRON: The Wurst Biergarten, Lafayette
