Thirty-eight artists packed into one bluesy weekend — it must be the 2020 Baton Rouge Blues Festival.
Organizers Tuesday night announced the full lineup for this year's festival running Saturday-Sunday, April 18-19, in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza downtown. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. both days.
Among the roster are many internationally-recognized performers and local blues legends, including Kingfish Ingram, Sonny Landreth, Kenny Neal, Amythyst Kiah, Eric Gales and Nikki Hill.
Also scheduled to take the stage at the free-to-the-public, family-friendly festival are:
- Alabama Slim
- DELGRES
- The Peterson Brothers
- Sandra Hall
- Mike Zito
- Little Freddie King
- Oscar “Harpo” Davis
- Warren Storm
- Dege Legg
- April Jackson
- Michael Juan Nunez
- Chicago Al
- Darcy Malone
- Elvin Killerbee
- Josh Garrett
- Blue Monday All-Stars “Lil Buck Tribute” show
- Deandre Tate
- Arthur Gremillion & Friends
- Henry Turner Jr.
- Zion Harmonizers
- Andrew Hill
- Robbie Barringer
- Pam Grisham
- Janue Aycock
- Lance Porter
- Leah Orth
- Ralph Goodson
- Alex Cook
- Sebastien Plante
- Chris Zonata
- Reese Sullivan
- Lilli Lewis Project
For a Spotify playlist of the featured performers, click here.
Also Tuesday night, the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation released a commemorative pin celebrating the festival. Pins will be available through the festival for $10. Additionally, the 2020 commemorative poster, designed by Baton Rouge-based artist Krist Norsworthy, will be on sale at the festival.
Also available are All-Weekend Experience Passes for $200. Each pass includes complimentary food and beverages, private bars and bathrooms, exclusive areas to mingle, dance, or sit and watch the festivities at both the Swamp Blues Stage and LA 1 Stage, and more amenities.
Volunteer sign-ups for both days are now open as well. For more information, visit https://www.batonrougebluesfestival.org/.