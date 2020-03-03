Thirty-eight artists packed into one bluesy weekend — it must be the 2020 Baton Rouge Blues Festival.

Organizers Tuesday night announced the full lineup for this year's festival running Saturday-Sunday, April 18-19, in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza downtown. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. both days.

Among the roster are many internationally-recognized performers and local blues legends, including Kingfish Ingram, Sonny Landreth, Kenny Neal, Amythyst Kiah, Eric Gales and Nikki Hill.

Also scheduled to take the stage at the free-to-the-public, family-friendly festival are:

  • Alabama Slim
  • DELGRES
  • The Peterson Brothers
  • Sandra Hall
  • Mike Zito
  • Little Freddie King
  • Oscar “Harpo” Davis
  • Warren Storm
  • Dege Legg
  • April Jackson
  • Michael Juan Nunez
  • Chicago Al
  • Darcy Malone
  • Elvin Killerbee
  • Josh Garrett
  • Blue Monday All-Stars “Lil Buck Tribute” show
  • Deandre Tate
  • Arthur Gremillion & Friends
  • Henry Turner Jr.
  • Zion Harmonizers
  • Andrew Hill
  • Robbie Barringer
  • Pam Grisham
  • Janue Aycock
  • Lance Porter
  • Leah Orth
  • Ralph Goodson
  • Alex Cook
  • Sebastien Plante
  • Chris Zonata
  • Reese Sullivan
  • Lilli Lewis Project

For a Spotify playlist of the featured performers, click here.

Also Tuesday night, the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation released a commemorative pin celebrating the festival. Pins will be available  through the festival for $10. Additionally, the 2020 commemorative poster, designed by Baton Rouge-based artist Krist Norsworthy, will be on sale at the festival.

Also available are All-Weekend Experience Passes for $200. Each pass includes complimentary food and beverages, private bars and bathrooms, exclusive areas to mingle, dance, or sit and watch the festivities at both the Swamp Blues Stage and LA 1 Stage, and more amenities.

Volunteer sign-ups for both days are now open as well. For more information, visit  https://www.batonrougebluesfestival.org/.

View comments