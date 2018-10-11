Everything about songwriter Ameal Cameron exudes good vibes.
Whether he’s creating original music, covering songs on YouTube or slapping Pokemon stickers on his guitar, Cameron radiates positivity. The same goes for his latest release “Ameal For 2,” a full-length album written, performed and produced entirely by himself.
Cameron’s music is equal parts soul, R&B, pop and coffeehouse indie, and “Ameal For 2” blends genres with ease while covering themes of love, hope and insecurity. Cameron is open and honest about all three, dropping the veil between creator and consumer.
“I’ve never been too confident,” he sings on “Dear Someone,” the opening track. “But I try my best to fake it.”
Despite Cameron’s charming humility, this project is something to be proud of. Later in the album, on “My Love,” Cameron seems to realize his talent: “I’ve got lyrical vision. I’m pumping out songs like it’s ammunition.”
Tranquil, guitar-forward instrumentation beautifully flatters Cameron’s velvet voice throughout the album. On top of that, his uncanny grasp of song structure and melody pushes the work to new levels.
In 13 tracks, the one-man band presents a song for every occasion. Album standout “Dear Someone” sounds like the score of a sunny Saturday cruise, while “Leave It All Behind” could accompany a melancholic night in the moonlight.
Cameron has created something truly majestic on this record. With each new listen, “Ameal For 2” demands more respect for Cameron as a vocalist, songwriter and musician, even if he won’t admit it.
Ameal Cameron's music can be found online at ameal.bandcamp.com.