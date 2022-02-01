Tank and the Bangas are ready to fly in their beautiful balloon.
The soulful and poetic New Orleans foursome announced the May 13 release of “Red Balloon” last week. “Red Balloon” follows 2019’s “Green Balloon,” the major-label debut that earned Tarriona “Tank” Ball and her bandmates a Grammy nomination for best new artist.
Tank and the Bangas also premiered “No ID,” an irresistibly grooving song from “Red Balloon.” Casting roller skaters as the band’s co-stars in the “No ID” music video was an easy choice.
“You hear the vibe,” Ball said ahead of the group’s Friday show at Chelsea’s Live. “It feels natural that we got skaters for the video. Not one of us can skate like that, but we could call so many people. Everybody came out and, I mean, they skated from the morning to the night without complaint and had a great time.”
Phillip Youmans, the 21-year-old New Orleans filmmaker whose feature-length debut, “Burning Cane,” won the Founder’s Award for Best Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, directed the “No ID” video.
Ball and the three Bangas — drummer Joshua Johnson, keyboardist Norman Spence and saxophonist-flutist Albert Allenback — recorded “Red Balloon” in New Orleans and Los Angeles. During a week-and-a-half in L.A., the group decamped to the Revival at the Complex, a fabled studio and rehearsal space founded in 1978 by Earth, Wind & Fire leader Maurice White. Revival at the Complex previously hosted Prince, Lionel Richie, Snoop Dogg, Quincy Jones, the Eagles, Neil Young, Barbra Streisand and more stars.
“Everybody was in and out of the studio, from Shelia E. to Lalah Hathaway to Michael Jackson’s nephew,” Ball said of the L.A. sessions. “We were on their projects, they were on ours. We went from room to room, creating special vibes. It really was a time.”
The coronavirus pandemic, forcing the incessantly touring Tank and the Bangas off the road as it did, helped the band concentrate on the new music.
“It was a good time to hone in on the things that we were learning,” Ball said. “Learning how to work the studio. Learning how to talk to producers and learning even more about what we need from each other.”
“Red Balloon” also features a roomful of guest stars, including Hathaway, Questlove, Jacob Collier, the Hamiltones, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Wayne Brady and New Orleans’ Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty and Jamison Ross.
Brady, Questlove and another guest, New Orleans’ Melissa Weber, aka DJ Soul Sister, portray DJs on the album. Balls’ dislike for the negativity she hears in modern radio inspired her to develop an uplifting radio station-style ambiance for “Red Balloon.”
“I don’t know why the people who control music want people to feel down,” she said. “So, we want to throw away the radio, for a moment, and make our own station.”
Ball loves the new songs that she and her bandmates created for “Red Balloon.”
“It’s the type of album that I listen to from end to end,” she said. “I’m excited about our fans and the music that we made. It’s just big and good.”
The pandemic, in addition to giving Tank and the Bangas time to make new music, gave Ball a needed break after an extraordinary 2019. That year’s whirlwind included performances at Carnegie Hall, the Apollo Theater, the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom, AFROPUNK Fest in Paris, the Grammy nomination and the group’s national TV debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
“It was constant touring, so I was really tired,” she said. “I was living on the road, out of a suitcase, different beds every night. But I understand that (the pandemic) was a cursed blessing, because I know a lot of people lost a lot of family and weren’t even able to truly mourn them or celebrate their lives.”
Just back from Mexico, Tank and the Bangas’ three February shows in Louisiana precede more touring, including dates with Trombone Shorty and Big Freedia and venues such as the Hollywood Bowl, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and SummerStage in New York’s Central Park.
“When we get together, it’s like plugging into a socket,” Ball said. “We could be tired as hell, but the moment we get on the stage, everybody's invigorated all over again."
Tank and the Bangas/People Museum
9 p.m. Friday
Chelsea's Live, 1010 Nicholson Drive
$22