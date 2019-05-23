Starting in 2010, with his album "Plays Blues, Ballads and Favorites," Texas singer-guitarist Jimmie Vaughan and his band, Tilt-A-Whirl, are recording their renditions of the 1950s and ’60s blues, R&B, country music and swamp pop that knocked Vaughan out when he was growing up in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.
That labor-of-love continues on "Baby, Please Come Home," the latest album by Vaughan.
“Baby, Please Come Home” contains lesser-known songs by New Orleans stars Lloyd Price and Fats Domino; blues greats Jimmy Reed and T-Bone Walker; singer-guitarist-fiddler Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown; “Louie Louie” composer Richard Berry and more.
Vaughan, who’ll be touring with Louisiana native Buddy Guy again this year, placed four south Louisiana songs on “Plays More Blues, Ballads and Favorites," including a duet with Lou Ann Barton of "I'm Leaving It Up to You," the 1963 No. 1 hit by Prairieville’s Grace Broussard and her singing partner, Dale Houston. And true to form, three songs by south Louisiana acts make the new album.
Vaughan and his musicians hit an effortlessly infectious groove with the Price-composed title song, “Baby, Please Come Home.” Swinging renditions of Domino’s “So Glad” and Chuck Willis’ “What’s Your Name?” revive the pre-rock ’n’ roll excitement of jump blues. And “Just a Game,” originally recorded by Mississippi native Jimmy Donley, retains its original swamp-pop danceability and, so characteristic of the genre, heartache.
Beyond the Gulf Coast, the group’s version of Frizzell’s “No One to Talk To (But the Blues)” demonstrates the connections between African-American blues and white country music. “Hold It,” the project’s sole instrumental, sounds suitable for a night at the Whiskey a Go Go, circa 1964.
Tilt-A-Whirl, including organist Mike Flanigin, tenor saxophonist Billy Pitman and baritone sax man Doug James, helps Vaughan be all the more true to his inspirations. And sincere though they are, Vaughan and his musicians never get precious with the material. Loose and fun, this album is made for Saturday night in a Louisiana juke joint or Texas dance hall.
"Baby, Please Come Home" can be found on Jimmie Vaughan's website, jimmievaughan.com.
Are you a musician with new music being released? Let us know at red@theadvocate.com.