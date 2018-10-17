Loudon Wainwright III makes all kinds of songs — topical songs, novelty songs, songs about family. But no matter how many he writes, Wainwright will always be linked to his 1972 hit, “Dead Skunk.”
But that “funny animal song,” as he calls it, is just one tune from his 27 albums. And Capt. Calvin Spalding in “M*A*S*H” is just one role among Wainwright’s more than 30 film and TV acting credits.
“There are a lot of songs and they aren’t funny animal songs,” he said last week. Wainwright plays in Baton Rouge Friday at the Manship Theatre as part of the Red Dragon Songwriters Series.
While Wainwright doesn’t regret recording “Dead Skunk,” there’s no guarantee he’ll sing it at every show.
“It was a blessing, initially, a wonderful, exciting thing,” he said. “First of all, it’s quite a good record. The playing is good and it’s a funny, silly song. It was a thrill when it was on the radio.”
But the aftermath of that success, Wainwright qualified, “got to be kind of a drag. Record companies and critics and everybody else wanted me to come up with the next funny animal song, which I wasn’t interested in doing.”
Despite his mixed feelings, Wainwright revived “Dead Skunk” recently at a concert in Phoenix, Arizona. The two boys, ages 6 and 11, he spotted sitting with their parents in the front row inspired him.
“I got them to sing and clap along, along with the rest of the audience,” he said. “We had a grand old time. So, every once in a while, I dust it off and do it.”
Wainwright dusted off a cache of unreleased recordings for his new retrospective, “Years in the Making.” The 42-track collection crosses 45 years of music and includes two newly recorded songs.
“It took years to make” the two-volume set, he said. “I spent a lot of time down in my basement, sorting through the reel-to-reel tapes and cassettes and hard drives. There was a lot to consider, but we made some good choices. I like the way the record flows.”
“Years in the Making” includes recordings with the three Wainwright children who are also professional musicians. He’s proud of his talented offspring, Rufus and Martha Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche.
The deck was stacked in favor of them being musicians. Rufus and Martha Wainwright’s mother is the late Kate McGarrigle. Lucy Wainwright Roche’s mom is Suzzy Roche of the sibling trio The Roches. Their mutually musical parents never tried to dissuade their children from following them into music.
“There were guitars and banjos and pianos lying around all the households,” Wainwright recalled. “And all those kids went on the road with us. They were primed to go into the family business.”
“Years in the Making” follows Wainwright’s 2017 memoir, “Liner Notes: On Parents & Children, Exes & Excess, Death & Decay, & A Few of My Other Favorite Things.” While “Liner Notes,” “Years in the Making” and his upcoming Netflix special, “Surviving Twin,” are close in time, Wainwright didn’t plan for three reflective projects to appear so closely together.
“I don’t try to be too logical about this whole career of mine,” he said. “I do stuff on instinct a lot of the time. The memoir happened because someone at Random House who likes my songs suggested that I do it — and offered me some money to do it. It was a good suggestion and I had an incentive.”
Unlike musicians who’ve found memoirs daunting and difficult, Wainwright liked writing “Liner Notes.”
“My dad wrote for Life magazine and he wrote a book or two,” he said. “So, I know how to do it, which is basically get up every morning and do it for a couple of hours. And I did that over a couple of years. Overall it was very enjoyable. I don’t know that I would do it again, but it didn’t kick my butt at all. I kicked its butt.”
Wainwright earned another writing credit last week with his New York Times opinion piece, “Them’s Fightin’ Words: 10 Great Protest Songs.” He’s written a protest song called “Presidents Day.”
“I originally wrote it when George W. Bush was president, but it never was recorded,” he said. “I put together the second incarnation of ‘Presidents Day’ in February. I realized that, with a few word changes, it would be apropos.”
Loudon Wainwright III/Dayna Kurtz
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$39.95-$59.95