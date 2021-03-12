Twenty-two performers, 83 categories, a 3½-hour broadcast — no wonder it's called "Music's Biggest Night."
The "63rd Annual Grammy Awards" will air from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS, with "The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah handling the hosting duties.
The list of this year's performers is pretty legendary, from fan favorites Billie Eilish, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion to Taylor Swift, Cardi B and Harry Styles.
Also scheduled to perform are Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch.
The Recording Academy's 2021 ceremony "will pay tribute to the independent venues, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic," according to BusinessWire.com.
"From bartenders to box office managers, those who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), The Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City), and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present various categories throughout the night."
Here are the nominees for the night's top four awards:
Record of the Year
Beyoncé — "Black Parade"
Black Pumas — "Colors"
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch — "Rockstar"
Doja Cat — "Say So"
Billie Eilish — "Everything I Wanted"
Dua Lipa — "Don't Start Now"
Post Malone — "Circles"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — "Savage"
Album of the Year
Jhené Aiko — "Chilombo"
Black Pumas — "Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)"
Coldplay — "Everyday Life"
Jacob Collier — "Djesse Vol. 3"
Haim — "Women in Music Pt. III"
Dua Lipa — "Future Nostalgia"
Post Malone — "Hollywood's Bleeding"
Taylor Swift — "Folklore"
Song of the Year
Beyoncé — "Black Parade"
Roddy Ricch — "The Box"
Taylor Swift — "Cardigan"
Post Malone — "Circles"
Dua Lipa — "Don't Start Now"
Billie Eilish — "Everything I Wanted"
H.E.R. — "I Can't Breathe"
JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels — "If the World was Ending"
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
For a complete list of nominees, visit grammy.com.
'63RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS'
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday
NETWORK: CBS
INFO: cbs.com/shows/grammys/