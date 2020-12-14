New Orleans "American Idol" finalist Faith Becnel and 2020 "Idol" winner Samantha Diaz sprinkle some soul on their new duet of Nat King Cole's classic "The Christmas Song."
The 4-minute single was released Saturday. The pair also shot a video for the song, featuring backup singers and dancers, in New York's Times Square. Diaz, who used her stage name, "Just Sam," on the 18th season of "Idol," is from Harlem, New York.
Becnel, a native of Destrehan, was one of two Louisiana finalists on the 2020 season of "Idol." She finished 12th, while Baton Rouge singer Jovin Webb made it to the top 11 before being eliminated.
"The Christmas Song" is available for download on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon and Shazam.