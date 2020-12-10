“Music Dreams … An American Story,” a documentary about Baton Rouge musician Henry Turner Jr. and the Flavor band, is part of Food Film Music’s Be Thankful virtual screening series.
The series runs through Dec. 31. Food Film Music is a storytelling showcase for films about the human experience, according to a news release. Virtual Pop Up Cinema was formed so patrons can "watch movies in the comfort of your own home until it is safe return to the big screen experience," the release also says.
Included in the Turner film are musical performances, as well as interviews with band and family members, club owners, musicians, filmmakers and national and regional entertainment executives.
Turner founded the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival seven years ago. A sneak peek of the upcoming feature documentary “We’re Going Down to the Mardi Gras” will also be shown.
Baton Rouge-based Mustang Films and Hit City Digital TV produced the first documentary. Executive producer was Charles Bush, and Turner a producer.
The Be Thankful screening series also includes the feature-length documentary “One Note At a Time,” about musicians returning to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina to save the music, and a new companion short titled “15 Years Down the Road.” Another featured film is “The Man Behind the White Guitar,” focusing on Brazilian guitarist Jose Neto.
Tickets are $9.99 and available at foodfilmmusic.com. A dollar from each ticket will benefit the West Baton Rouge Museum and an additional dollar will go to Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation. For more information, visit westbatonrougemuseum.org and henryslisteningroom.com.