Boosie Badazz has settled his lawsuit against the city of Biloxi, Edgewater Mall’s management company and its security service, but he’s still urging fans on social media to stay away.

The Baton Rouge rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, said in one video that he will stage free concerts in Mobile as an alternative to Black Beach Weekend this spring on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Boosie and members of his group filed the lawsuit after claiming a security guard pepper sprayed them at Dillard’s in April 2017, the day after he performed at the spring break event.

Dillard’s is still a defendant in the case. The other parties settled on confidential terms, but Boosie was not happy after he walked out of the settlement conference Jan. 17, when he posted one of the videos. He wrote: “Just left court n im pissed. You can’t beat these powerful people.”

In the second video, posted Jan. 22, he says: “Do not go to Edgewater Mall, bro, where these racist people at. Do not go to that beach. That beach is full of stingrays and jellyfish. My kids was attacked. They got jellyfish all in that dirty water.

“That’s dirty, filthy water. It look like Hennessy (cognac). Do not put your kids in there. Do not support black beach at all.” The two videos had combined views of more than 1 million Wednesday on Instagram and Facebook.

U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden entered an order Wednesday dismissing the case against all parties except Dillard’s.

The security guard accused of spraying Boosie and his entourage, Glen Kerley, has filed a separate federal lawsuit against Boosie, who is countersuing Kerley.

Boosie had already drawn a crowd and been asked to leave the mall when he entered Dillard’s.

Kerley “was trying to keep the peace,” said his attorney, David Krause of Ocean Springs. “He was trying to make sure no customer or employee of Dillard’s was hurt and get them out of the store.

“They were provoking him. He did what any officer would do. He tried to diffuse the situation and so he deployed pepper spray.”

Boosie said he wanted to buy some Polo merchandise before he left and claims Kerley overreacted.