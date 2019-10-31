James West finished his first true solo project more than two years ago, but he never bothered to tell anyone about it. In fact, it wasn’t until the death of a close friend that West decided to share his work with the world.
“I didn’t want to make something, then die one day, and no one know I made it,” West said.
As a musician, songwriter and producer, West has been a part of bands Prom Date, Slomile Swift and Alabaster Stag. Here, on his five-track solo EP, "Loveless," West adopts the name Glamour Profession.
All four full songs (there's also a short into track) on “Loveless” were written and performed entirely by West — everything from instrumentation and mixing to the art design is a single-handed labor of love. Sonically, the EP is dreamy pop with layer upon layer of luscious texture. Guitars, bass, sampled drum loops, synth, keys and vocal harmonies all blend into serene songs with touches of indie pop and R&B.
West masterfully weaves a myriad elements into a full and balanced mix on “Loveless.” The sound and songwriting on this project removes any doubt of his talent, and I’m glad he decided to release it.
“Loveless” is now available on Spotify and at glamourprofession.bandcamp.com.
