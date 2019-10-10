Pop Shop Records, the Mid City vinyl shop, will be starting a new chapter later this month.
On Thursday, the business announced that it will be moving out of its current blue and orange building at 2963 Government St. and relocating to a new space in Mid City. Pop Shop co-owner Charlotte Smith declined to say where the new location would be because some details related to the move had not yet been finalized.
The current Pop Shop location will close its doors at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and the business plans to host a reopening soon after.
"We spoke to a fellow business owner in the area, and through that conversation an idea developed to join forces to really promote music and creativity in the Mid City area," Smith said.
While the space will be different, Smith said, the Pop Shop's operations will remain mostly the same — selling vinyl records, hi-fi equipment and local art, and hosting music and events.
Kerry Beary and her husband, Jeff, opened the Atomic Pop Shop at 2963 Government St. in 2011, and the store became a popular Mid City spot for records, art, vintage wares and all-ages shows. Then in early 2018, Beary announced that she and Jeff would be moving to North Carolina.
Smith and her business partner, Kevin Sweeney, purchased the record store, tweaking the name to Pop Shop Records, and held a reopening in June 2018.
Smith said more details about the Pop Shop move would be announced in the near future. More details can be found at facebook.com/popshoprecords.