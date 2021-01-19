A Hammond native will be part of the 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration in the nation's capital on Wednesday.
Singer-songwriter Titus Showers will perform his new single and #1 Billboard hit, "It's Gonna Be Alright," at the "Evening of Inspiration & Unity," to be shown virtually at 8 p.m.
Showers joins performers Tye Tribbett, Fred Hammond, Bryan Popin, Marvin Sapp, Jonathan McCReynolds, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Todd Dulaney and Marvin Sapp, among others.
To purchase tickets for the online show, priced at $19.99, go to www.the2021igc.org.
The 40-year-old Showers, who began his gospel career as the lead singer for sibling gospel group The Showers, is a multiple Stellar Award nominee. He also recently released the single "We Need You," which is available for digital download and streaming at https://smarturl.it/weneedyou.