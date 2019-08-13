A new downtown Baton Rouge music venue is set to open later this month in the former Third Street space of 1913.

The Basin Music Hall will open Aug. 30 at 336 Third St., said Matt Vondenstein, formerly of Driftwood Cask & Barrel, at at Tuesday Downtown Development District meeting. Vondenstein is the music hall's manager, and Brian Ott and Jeremy Senn are co-owners in the business.

The venue will have room for 650 to 700 people and hopes to attract national acts that have a following but aren’t big enough to play in the River Center. A performance by the Baton Rouge country music band Parish County Line will open the music hall.

Updates can be found on The Basin Music Hall's Facebook page, here.

