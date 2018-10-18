The new album by Baton Rouge punks Future Talk begins with a deep, diabolical laugh, probably warning us of the mind-melting music to come.
In August, Future Talk — Hamp Landry on vocals and bass, Robert Johannessen on drums and Barrett Beam on guitar — released “Wet Brain,” a rock album that ignores all social cues and keeps it alarmingly real. This is a quintessential punk act for plenty of reasons. For one, punk rock has never wasted time on long songs; “Wet Brain” lasts only 15 minutes from start to finish.
In the album’s nine tracks, Future Talk disguises a critique of the status quo as ear-splitting punk. “Take this world, you can have it,” Landry sneers on “Spastic Gadget.” “Hope this planet turns to ashes.”
In its sound, Future Talk checks all the boxes. The classic ingredients are there: fast drums, distorted guitar and pained, nihilistic vocals. The band’s no-nonsense production and prominent bass riffs nod to the Memphis outfit Ex-Cult and Ty Segall’s GOGGS.
On tracks like “Overstimulation” and “My Delorean,” Future Talk rides a fine line between rock ’n’ roll and full-blown chaos. Somehow, the whole thing is held together by the sound of Landry’s fuzzy, aggressive bass guitar.
Those who revel in rebellion and loud music will find a lot to like on “Wet Brain.” For those who don’t — just hold tight. It will all be over soon.
Find Future Talk's music at futuretalk1.bandcamp.com.